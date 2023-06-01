Entertainment
Kizz Daniel confirms separation from fiancée, birth of third son
Nigerian singer, Oluwatobilola Daniel Anudigbe aka Kizz Daniel, has confirmed the break-up of his relationship with an unnamed fiancée.
The “Buga” crooner said in a recent interview with American media personality, Angela Yee, that he has parted ways with the woman who is the mother of his sons.
The singer’s fiancée welcomed a pair of triplets – Jamal, Jalil, and Jelani in 2021.
Kiss Daniel later announced that he lost Jamal four days after birth.
But during the interview, the singer revealed that he kept his third son’s birth a secret until recently.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Kizz Daniel to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup
He said: “I have three [sons] now [laughs].”
When asked about the engagement to his fiancée, he added: “What? Jesus is Lord and God will always remain on the throne [laughs].
The interviewer prodded further to know if there was an issue between the pair but the singer retorted, saying: “Nothing happened. Life happens…O yes, my kids are happy. My kids are good and healthy.”
