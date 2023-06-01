Kizz Daniel confirms separation from fiancée, birth of third son

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobilola Daniel Anudigbe aka Kizz Daniel, has confirmed the break-up of his relationship with an unnamed fiancée.

The “Buga” crooner said in a recent interview with American media personality, Angela Yee, that he has parted ways with the woman who is the mother of his sons.

The singer’s fiancée welcomed a pair of triplets – Jamal, Jalil, and Jelani in 2021.

Kiss Daniel later announced that he lost Jamal four days after birth.

But during the interview, the singer revealed that he kept his third son’s birth a secret until recently.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Kizz Daniel to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup

He said: “I have three [sons] now [laughs].”

When asked about the engagement to his fiancée, he added: “What? Jesus is Lord and God will always remain on the throne [laughs].

The interviewer prodded further to know if there was an issue between the pair but the singer retorted, saying: “Nothing happened. Life happens…O yes, my kids are happy. My kids are good and healthy.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now