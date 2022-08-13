Kizz Daniel finally performs in Tanzania, begs fans again for failed concert

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel has finally performed at the Tanzanian concert, a few days after promising a free make-up show.

Police in the East African country arrested the singer during the week for failing to perform at the concert he was listed as the headline cast.

Kiss Danielwas released by the police a few hours later and he promised the organisers a make-up show.

In a video that surfaced online on Saturday, the singer was seen performing at another show in Tanzania.

He also apologised again on stage to the Tanzanians and declared his love for them.

READ ALSO: Show promoter says Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, refused to go on stage in Tanzania over his cloths

“You know I love you right Tanzanians? On behalf of the team, Flyboy FC, the promoters I want to apologise for the troubles we caused you guys this week,” he said.

A show promoter, Stephen Uwa, had earlier claimed Daniel did not perform at the initial Tanzania show because he was not with his gold chains even though he had one.

Watch his performance below.

Kizz Daniel eventually gave Tanzania a proper show last night pic.twitter.com/huQmskDAx1 — GoldMyneTV (@GoldmyneTV) August 13, 2022

Kizz Daniel apologizes again as he finally performs in Tanzania. pic.twitter.com/8EIIFwoNz1 — ♡🍃 @OneJoblessBoy 🐳 (@OneJoblessBoy) August 13, 2022

