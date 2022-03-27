Kizz Daniel unveils face of baby mama

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel, has unveiled the face of his baby mama.

The singer shared photos and videos of himself and the baby mama on Instagram Sunday.

He wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of my triplets, MJ.”

Kiss Daniel and the woman simply identified as MJ welcomed a set of triplets in May 2021.

