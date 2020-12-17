Klopp ‘shocked’ to win back-to-back FIFA Best manager award

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp said he was shocked to have been honoured again with the FIFA The Best Manger of the Year award this term.

The FIFA The Best awards took place virtually on Thursday.

Klopp, who led the Reds to the Premier League title last season for the firat time in 30 years, had picked up the award after leading the team to UEFA Champions League glory last year.

The former Dortmund coach beat Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and Bayern boss Hans-Dieter Flick to win the award this time.

“I am [shocked]. I was sitting here because I thought last year I won it. I am here with my players. Thank you very much, wow,” said the coach after the announcement.

Read Also: EPL: Klopp named manager of season, Alexander-Arnold wins young player award

“I have so many people to thank and most of all my coaches.

“If I had known we’d won it my coaches would be here with me. What we did in the last year is all about these boys.

“We didn’t dream 30 years but we dream already for a few years.

“It was absolutely exceptional and we all had a special year in an unfortunately not so positive way but for Liverpool fans at least we could make some highlights in a tricky period.

“I had no idea how it would feel and it felt absolutely overwhelming.”

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League, with the competition heading to Its matchday 14 this weekend.

Join the conversation

Opinions