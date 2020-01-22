Klopp won’t sell players now, to avoid having ‘a bench full of kids’

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp says the club will not allow any player to leave for another club during this January transfer window.

With the Premier League title in sight for the Anfield club, Klopp says he is not ready to risk having a bench full of kids like he did in December.

The Reds are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with two games in hand as they have remained unbeaten since the start of the season.

“We had the majority of December and January with a bench full of kids,” Klopp said at a pre-match press conference.

Read Also: Liverpool boss Klopp laments AFCON 2021 switch to January

“Wonderful kids, but kids, so how could we think about giving a player to anybody? I don’t understand that.”

Forward Xherdan Shaqiri had been the subject of a loan deal, with La Liga and Serie A sides, Sevilla and Roma, making approaches.

“It’s not about Shaq, it’s about pretty much everybody. We just have to keep them for sorting our situation and not the situation for different clubs,” Klopp added.

Liverpool will play away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next PL clash on Thursday before facing West Ham to meet up with the rest of the teams in terms of number of games played.

The team are looking to win the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years.

Join the conversation

Opinions