Knee injury to keep Oshoala out for eight weeks

An injury in the right knee is set to keep Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala in the sidelines for about eight weeks.

This much was revealed by her club, Barcelona Femeni, who made it known via a statement on Friday.

Oshoala got the knock on her knee on Wednesday when Barcelona Fermini hosted German side Hoffenheim in a UEFA Women’s Champions League game.

According to the Club’s Medical Services, Oshoala “has a ruptured posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.”

“The Nigerian striker, who was injured in the second half of Wednesday’s match against Hoffenheim, will be out for about two months,” added the statement on the club’s website.

The Super Falcons captain is in her fourth season at Barça and has played 12 games, scoring 12 goals so far in all competitions this season.

Oshoala became the first African woman to win the UEFA Champions League after helping Barcelona defeat Chelsea 4–0 in the final last season.

The reigning African Women’s Footballer of the Year has also won the Primera División in 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, the Supercopa Femenina in 2020 and Copa de la Reina.

