Kogi 2023: Hoodlums struggle for mobilisation fees, Gov Bello votes

Suspected thugs from a nearby school on Saturday broke into the premises of the National Union of Journalists secretariat in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State

The thugs rushed in on motorbikes and automobiles. The Crowther College, which has a sizable number of voting places, is not far from the secretariat.

The hoodlums were seen haggling over mobilisation fees for the elections before being eventually kicked out by security officials.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yayaha Bello, has arrived at his polling unit in Agaza to cast his vote.

He arrived at the poling unit11, Agaza at exactly 09.15 am, accompanied by the first lady, Aminat Bello, Rashidat Bello and Hafisat Bello.

He told them to proceed to the women’s section of the queue while he queued at the men’s section to cast his vote at 09.28am.

