News
Kogi Assembly invites ex-gov Idris over state’s shares in Dangote Cement
The Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday summoned former governor Ibrahim Idris over the state’s 10 percent shares in Dangote Cement Plant in Obajana.
The lawmakers summoned the ex-governor when the representatives of Dangote Cement could not explain the true position of the shares during a public hearing in Lokoja.
The Dangote Cement’s Legal Officer, Liman Salihu, had told the lawmakers that the company’s officials present at the hearing were not privy to the agreements reached between the then Kogi State government and the company sometime in 2003 and had nothing to say about the shares.
He said: “Distinguished legislators, what we have about the Dangote Cement and Kogi are contained in the documents we presented before you today.
“The person who is supposed to be here with us today for this hearing is indisposed but he will be available next week by God’s grace.
“We are even pleading for a close-door dialogue with either your top stakeholders or economic committee to see how we could resolve some of the grey areas.”
READ ALSO: Kogi Assembly summons three mining firms in IGR probe
But lawmakers were unhappy with the Dangote team’s submissions.
The Speaker of the House, Mr. Matthew Kolawale, accused the company of treating the matter with levity.
He said: “We all agreed at the last hearing that one of your very informed executive directors would be here today to explain these and lay before us vital documents.
“It’s surprising that he is not here today. Also, the right documents were not given to us to help us know exactly how Kogi Cement transmuted to Dangote Cement.
“Besides, nobody has explained to us how we came about 10 percent shares from a company that was solely ours and even that percentage is not certain.
“Probably, we have to invite the governor who was in office in 2003, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, to come and explain what exactly transpired at that time.”
