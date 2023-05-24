Kogi Assembly lifts suspension of eight lawmakers, 2 local council chairmen

The Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday lifted the suspension of eight lawmakers suspended in March.

The House suspended nine lawmakers over alleged involvement in terrorism and electoral violence during the March 18 House of Assembly election in the state.

The eight lawmakers are – Daniyan Ranyi (Bassa), Muktar Baje (Okehi), Olusola Kilani Olumo (Ijumu), Akande Moses (Ogori/ Magongo), and Lawi Muhammed Ahmed (Okene 1).

Others are – Atule Egunu (Ibaji), Suleiman Autajachi Musa (Idah) and Aderonke Aro (Yagba West).

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, had in a letter urged the Assembly to lift the lawmakers’ suspension following a report by the Department of State Service (DSS).

The House, through a voice vote conducted by the Speaker, Matthew Kolawole, unanimously cleared the eight lawmakers and two council chairmen who were also accused of committing the crimes.

The lawmakers were alleged to have disrupted the conduct of the House of Assembly election in the state and were branded terrorists by the governor.

But the House Ad hoc Committee headed by the Deputy Speaker, Alfa Momoh-Rabiu, cleared the eight lawmakers except for Bello Hassan Abdullah of the Ajaokuta constituency.

However, no reason was given for the non-clearance of Abdullah.

The two chairmen cleared of the allegations are Moses Tolorunleke of Kabba/ Bunu and William Ekuwojo of Ibaji local government areas of the state.

