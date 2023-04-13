Kogi Assembly Majority Leader resigns in protest over terrorist tag by Gov. Bello

Majority Leader of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Murktar Bajeh, has resigned his position in protest after Governor Yahaya Bello tagged him and eight other colleagues as terrorists.

Bello, in an outburst on March 23, had branded nine of the 25 Assembly members as terrorists for their alleged roles during the March 18 House of Assembly elections held in the state.

In a letter to the Speaker of the House, Matthew Kolawale, Bello had requested the legislature to suspend the nine members, including Bajeh and commence a process of investigating their roles during the assembly election.

But in a letter on Wednesday addressed to the House, Bajeh informed that he was stepping down from the Majority Leader’s position in protest of the disposition of the assembly and the governor.

“I hereby wish to inform this House that I am no more interested in being your leader, but have resigned forthwith,” part of the letter reads.

The Speaker who read Bajeh’s letter during plenary asked for comments on the matter after deliberations, a motion was moved by the Deputy Speaker, Alfa Momoh-Rabiu, for the nomination of a substitute in the person of the Chief Whip, Ahmed Dahiru, who was unanimously accepted to replace Bajeh as the Majority Leader.

