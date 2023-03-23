Kogi Assembly suspends nine members, five local govt chairmen

Nine members of the Kogi State House of Assembly have on Thursday been suspended.

The Assembly equally suspended nine Local Government Chairmen in the state.

The decision was taken at the plenary after the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Prince Mathew Kolawole, read a letter from the State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, accusing the nine lawmakers of terrorism acts.

In his contribution, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Alfa Rabiu Momoh representing Ankpa II state constituency, supported the suspension of members, saying the state is bigger than any personal interest.

Collins Musa, member representing Omala state constituency, also described the allegations as grave.

The House, therefore, placed the nine lawmakers on suspension until investigation on the allegations against them was concluded.

Lawmakers suspended are Olusola Kilani (Ijumu), Bello Hassan (Ajaokuta), Muhammed Lawi Ahmed (Okene 1), Moses Akande (Ogori Magongo), Aderonke Aro (Yagba West), Daniyan Ranyi (Bassa), Atule Igbunu (Ibaji), Atachaji Musa (Idah), and Muktah Bajeh (Okehi).

The House has also placed seven Local Government Council chairmen on suspension over allegation of electoral violence

The affected chairmen include Bassa LGA, Hon Muktari Shaibu with his vice chairman; Ogori/Magongo LGA, Hon. Okparison and his vice; Yagba West LGA, Hon Pius Kolawole; Ibaji LGA; Kabba/Bunu LGA, Hon. Moses Olorunleke and his Vice, Adebimpe Alfred; Mustapha Akaaba of Ajaokuta LGA, and Joseph Salami of Adavi LGA.

Lokoja Local Government chairman, Hon. Dansabe Muhammed, was also suspended based on allegation of misappropriation of funds to the tune of N150 million.

A seven-man Ad-hoc Committee was, thus, constituted ro investigate the development.

