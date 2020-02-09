Latest Metro

Kogi confirms nine cases of Lassa fever, four deaths

February 9, 2020
Yahaya Bello
Kogi State government on Sunday confirmed nine cases of Lassa fever in the state.

The State Epidemiologist, Dr. Austin Ojotule, who disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja, said four people have been killed since the outbreak of the disease in the state last month.

According to him, the state’s statistics on Lassa fever outbreak as at Saturday showed a total of 31 suspected cases.

He said out of the 31 suspected cases, one was probable, 17 negative, nine confirmed, while five had pending laboratory results.

The epidemiologist said the nine confirmed cases were from five local government areas of the state.

The breakdown showed the following: Ibaji (two), Okene (two), Idah (three), Okehi (one) and Igalamela (one).

Ojotule said contact tracing and follow-up were ongoing, adding that a total of 177 contacts had been line-listed.

