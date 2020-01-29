KOGI ELECTION: Tribunal begins hearing on Wada’s petition February 10

Latest Politics

January 29, 2020
The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has fixed February 10 for the commencement of the pre-hearing session on the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and its candidate in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state, Musa Wada, challenging the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello in the poll.

A three-man panel of justices headed by Justice Kashim G. Kaigama, had on Wednesday ordered service of pre-hearing notice on all the parties.

The petitioners had in their joint petition marked EPT/KG/GOV/06/2019, urged the tribunal to nullify Bello’s victory in the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), governor Bello and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are listed as respondents in the case.

INEC had on November 18 last year declared Bello as the winner of the governorship election after recording the highest number of votes in the poll.

The governor scored 406,222 votes to defeat Wada who garnered 189,704.

