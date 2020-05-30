KOGI: Family of covid-19 index case confirms infection, asks state govt to stop denials

The drama of whether or not covid-19 exists in Kogi State has taken another dimension , as the family of the index case in the state has confirmed their kinsman indeed tested positive.

The family, therefore, called on the state government led by Yahaya Bello to stop denying the existence of the dreaded virus in the state.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday announced that Kogi had recorded its first case of the virus.

But the state government refuted the claim and said that the state was still Covid-19 free.

However, in a statement on Saturday, the Ejibunu family, in Kabba, Kogi State confirmed that the NCDC was right.

It said the first patient to test positive for the virus was a member of its family and identified him as the Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu.

The statement signed by Chief Tai Ejibunu (Obatebise of Oweland), on behalf of Ejibunu family read:

“The COVID-19 Case Infection: Matters Arising

“Our attention has been drawn to the series of discussions going on, on this Platform concerning Covid-19 index case in Kabba and the identity of the index case.

“I wish to affirm, on behalf of Ejibunu family, that the Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu, was down with flu some few days back and he had to be hospitalised at the Specialist Hospital in Kabba. Further medical attention was sought at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja as the flu did not abate after some days.

“At the FMC, he was referred to the National Hospital in Abuja and the text conducted on him by the NCDC showed that he was Covid-19 positive.

“The test conducted on one of his sons who had been with him since, came out negative.

“The family would have come out to speak on the matter, but we were not comfortable with the ding dong game going on between the NCDC and the Kogi State government.

“The family is concerned about the well being of other Owes and we wish to confirm that Covid-19 has fond its way sadly to our community and the State. Therefore, no need for Kogi State government to deny the obvious.

“We would like to stress that the Chief Imam, of recent, had never ventured outside Kogi State by way of travelling outside the State. So, the ‘virus’ could have been contacted within.

“We wish to advise our people to please abide by the protocols emplaced by the NCDC and play safe.

“The family is cooperating with the Kogi State Government and the NCDC to stem the spread. This evening, contact tracing and testing of family members of the Chief Imam had began.

“What we need from our people is empathy and no need for the acrimonious exchange of views and counter views.

“May God save Oweland and her people in particular and the state in general”.

