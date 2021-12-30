News
Kogi gets new commissioner of police
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of Mr. Edward Chuka Egbuka to Kogi State as the new commissioner of police.
He will replace Mr. Idrisu Dabban Dauda who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
Until his redeployment to Kogi, Egbuka was the Commissioner of Police in Plateau State.
He also served as Commissioner of Police in charge of Communications at the Force Headquarters.
He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1988.
READ ALSO: PDP demands removal of Kogi police commissioner ahead of guber election
The statement read: “CP Edward Egbuka holds a B.SC (Hons) in History and International Relations from the University of Calabar and a Law Degree from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.
“An astute law enforcement officer with international peacekeeping experience and a member of the prestigious International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), CP Edward Egbuka has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria and has served in various capacities within the Force.
“He was the immediate past Commissioner of Police in Charge of Plateau State Police Command.
“As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, he was in charge of Operations in Osun State Command and Kogi State Commands and also in charge of Criminal Investigations at the Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, amongst other key postings.”
