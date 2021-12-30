Kogi gets new commissioner of police

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of Mr. Edward Chuka Egbuka to Kogi State as the new commissioner of police.

He will replace Mr. Idrisu Dabban Dauda who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Until his redeployment to Kogi, Egbuka was the Commissioner of Police in Plateau State.

He also served as Commissioner of Police in charge of Communications at the Force Headquarters.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1988.

READ ALSO: PDP demands removal of Kogi police commissioner ahead of guber election

The statement read: “CP Edward Egbuka holds a B.SC (Hons) in History and International Relations from the University of Calabar and a Law Degree from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

“An astute law enforcement officer with international peacekeeping experience and a member of the prestigious International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), CP Edward Egbuka has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria and has served in various capacities within the Force.

“He was the immediate past Commissioner of Police in Charge of Plateau State Police Command.

“As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, he was in charge of Operations in Osun State Command and Kogi State Commands and also in charge of Criminal Investigations at the Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, amongst other key postings.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now