Connect with us

News

Kogi gets new commissioner of police

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of Mr. Edward Chuka Egbuka to Kogi State as the new commissioner of police.

He will replace Mr. Idrisu Dabban Dauda who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Until his redeployment to Kogi, Egbuka was the Commissioner of Police in Plateau State.

He also served as Commissioner of Police in charge of Communications at the Force Headquarters.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1988.

READ ALSO: PDP demands removal of Kogi police commissioner ahead of guber election

The statement read: “CP Edward Egbuka holds a B.SC (Hons) in History and International Relations from the University of Calabar and a Law Degree from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

“An astute law enforcement officer with international peacekeeping experience and a member of the prestigious International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), CP Edward Egbuka has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria and has served in various capacities within the Force.

“He was the immediate past Commissioner of Police in Charge of Plateau State Police Command.

“As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, he was in charge of Operations in Osun State Command and Kogi State Commands and also in charge of Criminal Investigations at the Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, amongst other key postings.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

thirteen − 12 =

Investigations

Investigations6 days ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations4 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...