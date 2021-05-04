Kogi gov, Bello, charges army chief to “step up” actions against insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

News
Kogi gov, Bello, charges army chief to “step up” actions against insecurity
The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has charged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, to step up actions against the spate of insecurity across the country.
Speaking at the groundbreaking for the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) Wellness Centre in Abuja on Monday, Bello also called on the federal government to make available, adequate resources for the armed forces to take care of their personnel, to serve the country better.
He maintained that there were a lot of conflicts currently going on in the country, but said he believed that the Nigerian armed forces were not weak but strong, capable, and able.
“Please end this thing now, help to resolve this problem and deal decisively with the criminals who take arms against the state. Let our men in uniform be safe and secure, finish the job and return to their wives and children.
“I want to sincerely appreciate the good works that you have started so far and we will continue to support you and give you all the necessary encouragement,” Bello said.
READ ALSO: Again, Yahaya Bello says some PDP Govs may soon defect to APC
Meanwhile, commending NAOWA for the initiative to establish the wellness centre, he said the centre was a well-thought initiative that would take care of the welfare and wellbeing of the personnel as well as civilians.
In his remarks, the Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), said the NDLEA would partner with NOAWA to ensure speedy completion of the project as well as provide counselling services at the centre.
He said the impact of drug abuse on women was huge, noting that the centre would support the fight against drug abuse in the country.
Also, a Mental Health Specialist, Dr Nneka Unaogu, explained that mental health could include anxiety-related, and stress disorder, which could be handled through adequate counselling.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium
European football ruling body UEFA, on Monday, said the final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month could...
Miss national trials, forget Olympics, sports minister, Dare, warns Nigerian athletes
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has warned Nigerian athletes that anyone who fails to show up...
Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title
Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...
Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010
Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...