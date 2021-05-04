Kogi gov, Bello, charges army chief to “step up” actions against insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has charged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, to step up actions against the spate of insecurity across the country.

Speaking at the groundbreaking for the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) Wellness Centre in Abuja on Monday, Bello also called on the federal government to make available, adequate resources for the armed forces to take care of their personnel, to serve the country better.

He maintained that there were a lot of conflicts currently going on in the country, but said he believed that the Nigerian armed forces were not weak but strong, capable, and able.

“Please end this thing now, help to resolve this problem and deal decisively with the criminals who take arms against the state. Let our men in uniform be safe and secure, finish the job and return to their wives and children.

“I want to sincerely appreciate the good works that you have started so far and we will continue to support you and give you all the necessary encouragement,” Bello said.

Meanwhile, commending NAOWA for the initiative to establish the wellness centre, he said the centre was a well-thought initiative that would take care of the welfare and wellbeing of the personnel as well as civilians.

In his remarks, the Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), said the NDLEA would partner with NOAWA to ensure speedy completion of the project as well as provide counselling services at the centre.

He said the impact of drug abuse on women was huge, noting that the centre would support the fight against drug abuse in the country.

Also, a Mental Health Specialist, Dr Nneka Unaogu, explained that mental health could include anxiety-related, and stress disorder, which could be handled through adequate counselling.

By Victor Uzoho

