Kogi governor sacks 21 local councils’ administrators

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Tuesday dissolved the administrative councils of 21 local government areas in the state.

The governor said a statement issued in Lokoja by the state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, that the dissolution of the LGAs administrative councils followed the confirmation of the state’s nominees for the State Independent Election Commission.

He said the tenure of the administrative teams had elapsed, adding that it is constitutionally expedient to dissolve them in line with the constitution.

READ ALSO: PDP seeks court’s approval to field candidates for bye-election into vacant Edo Assembly seats

The statement read: “Kogi is a state that respects the constitution and constitutionalism. The tenure of the administrative teams had elapsed and it is constitutionally expedient to dissolve them in line with the constitution.

“Moreover, the state House of Assembly today (Tuesday), screened and cleared members of the State Independent Electoral Commission. The Commission is saddled with the responsibility of conducting local government election in the state.

“With the constitution of SIEC, processes leading to the council poll have kicked off in earnest.

“The administrative team members will always be members of the GYB family.”

Join the conversation

Opinions