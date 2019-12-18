Kogi governor signs N176bn 2020 budget

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday signed the state’s 2020 Budget into law at a ceremony in the Government House, Lokoja.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Matthew Kolawole, hailed the governor’s commitment to transparency and development.

He said the Assembly was “expeditious in passing the budget after painstakingly scrutinizing it.”

The speaker said the House is not in any doubt that the budget would increase the prosperity of the people of Kogi State.

Addressing the audience after the signing ceremony, Governor Bello thanked the Assembly for their “patriotism and commitment to serve the people of Kogi State.”

He assured the people of the state of his administration’s readiness to implement the budget in order to improve the standard of living in the state.

He said: “We have no doubt that we can generate enough revenue to power the Budget of Prosperity. We shall also ensure we partner with the private sector and development partners to ensure we bring nothing but prosperity to the people of Kogi State.”

