Kogi govt approves release of N3.8bn for capital projects in Q1

The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has approved the release of N3.8 billion for capital projects for the first quarter of the year which are expected to cut across all three senatorial districts in the state.

Making this known on Sunday in a statement, the state Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiru Idris, said the implementation of the projects will be closely monitored to ensure their speedy completion to specification.

“Governor Yahaya Bello, has approved N3.8 billion for the construction of projects. These include the construction of Idah/Ajaka, Ejule and Anyigba junction roads which were awarded to Messrs Tech. Engineering Construction Company at the sum of Three Hundred and fifty Million Naira only,” the statement said.

“The construction of Kabba Township road was awarded to Messrs CCECC Nig Ltd. at the sum of Three Hundred and Seventy Seven Million, Six Hundred Thousand Naira only.

“The construction of Ganaja Flyover Bridge has been awarded to Messrs Tech Engineering construction company at the sum of one Billion, Three Million Naira only.

“The renovation of stores at the College of Health Sciences and Technology Idah, was awarded to Togo Nig. Ltd at the sum of Twenty Three million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira only.

“The Completion/Construction of the Okene Township roads, was awarded to Messrs Power Hills construction company at the sum of One Billion, Seven Hundred and Fifty Two Million naira only.”

