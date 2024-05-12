Kogi govt claims some abducted varsity students have been rescued

Kogi State government says some of the students of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Okene, who were kidnapped by bandits on Friday have been rescued.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, who confirmed the rescue of the students in a statement on Sunday, said they were rescued unharmed by local hunters and other security agents.

Though Fanwo did not specify the number of the students rescued, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, told our correspondent via text message that 14 students were rescued.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the students were abducted on Friday while they were in the classes to read in preparation for the first-semester examination scheduled for Monday, May 13.

The gunmen were said to have forced their way into the classrooms on Thursday night and started shooting sporadically while an unspecified number of students were whisked away.

In the statement posted on his official X account, Fanwo said the local vigilante men and security agents engaged the kidnappers in a fierce shootout and the kidnappers succumbed to superior firepower and escaped with gunshot wounds.

According to him, the kidnappers left the kidnapped students who also ran in different directions to avoid being caught in the fire exchange.

The statement reads:

“This is to inform the general public that some of the students abducted by gun men at the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara have been rescued safely by local hunters and other security agents, hours after the Executive Governor of the State, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo visited the institution to assure parents of his commitment to rescuing the students.

READ ALSO:Court dismisses suit challenging appointment of judges in Kogi

“Local vigilante men and security agents engaged the kidnappers in a fierce shootout and the kidnappers succumbed to superior firepower and escaped with gun wounds, leaving the kidnapped students who also ran in different directions to avoid being caught up in the fire exchange.

“Many of the students kidnapped and even other people in captivity have been rescued and taken to medical facilities for proper attention, while many others were also rescued in the early hours of today.

“Security agents are currently combing the forests to ensure all the kidnapped students are found and brought home safely.

“In the sporadic gun battle to rescue our dear students, a local hunter and a DSS operative sustained injuries and they are currently receiving medical attention.

“We commend our local hunters and all the conventional security agents for their bravery and gallantry.

“Of special commendation is the DSS for acting on credible intelligence to coordinate a fearless confrontation on the outlaws.

“The security agencies have once again demonstrated why Kogi State will remain an uncomfortable place for bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

“The success recorded so far is a clear testament of the readiness of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to ensure adequate and uncompromising security for the people of Kogi State.

“We urge residents to report anyone with gun wounds found in their communities to law enforcement agents.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now