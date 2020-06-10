Latest Politics

Kogi govt directs civil servants to resume work June 15

June 10, 2020
Kogi governor, Bello, explains delay in conducting local govt polls
By Ripples Nigeria

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has directed civil servants on Salary Grade Levels 01-10 to return to work on June 15.

The state’s Head of Service, Mrs. Deborah Ogunmola, disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja Wednesday.

Following the directive, the workers will join their counterparts on Grade Levels 12-16 who resumed duties in May.

The state government had in March ordered all the workers in the state to work from home over the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The state government, according to the statement, directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to provide facilities for hand washing and sanitizers at the entrances of their offices.

The government also directed all officers to adhere to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

