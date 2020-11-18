Kogi govt faults lawmaker over death reports from strange illness, says all casualties recorded in Enugu

The Kogi State government has denied reports in the media that the outbreak of a strange disease has claimed the lives of 50 people in the state.

The report was refuted on Wednesday on Channels TV Sunrise Daily by the Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Audu, who said that the deaths were recorded in neighbouring Enugu State.

Dr. Audu further stated during the TV show that it was impossible for the disease to cross the boundary from Enugu to Kogi.

He also faulted Ujah Alewo, the lawmaker who, in a motion of urgent public importance presented at the floor of the state House of Assembly on Tuesday, declared that 50 of his constituents at Etteh, a community in Olamaboro council have been killed by an epidemic alien to them.

The commissioner also urged journalists to be sent to Etteh community for on-the-spot assessment to verify the claim made by Alewo.

Dr. Audu said; “There is no death from any strange disease on our side of the divide.

“Etteh, a border community with Enugu State, is in Olamaboro Local Government of Kogi State. I have been in contact with the Enugu Health Commissioner, who said samples have been taken (from the Enugu residents), while even NCDC had said the deaths (in Enugu) are from Yellow Fever,” he added.

Speaking further, the commissioner said; “Also, a Rapid Response Team from the Kogi Ministry of health has been to Etteh twice. No death was recorded.

“Recall that in 2017 we had a Yellow fever outbreak in Yagba West, in Kogi State.

“Part of the state’s response was the appropriate vaccination in the local government area and those contiguous ones such as Lokoja, Yagba East and the adjoining local government areas in Kwara State.

“Also in 2018, there was a vaccination for everyone in Kogi State aged nine months and above. So such deaths as reported are not possible,” he concluded.

