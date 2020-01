Kogi govt, labour set up committee on new minimum wage; will the negotiations ever end?

Kogi State Government and the organised labour have set up a 14-man committee to negotiate the implementation of the new minimum wage for workers in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mohammed Onogwu, disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja on Monday.

Mr Onogwu said the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade, is the Chairman of the committee which also has the state Head of Service, Deborah Ogunmola as member.

Other members of the committee from the side of the government are Ibrahim Sani (SAN), Special Adviser to the governor on Legal Matters, and Asiru Idris, Special Adviser to the Governor on Finance, Budget and Economic Planning

Also to serve on the committee are Abubakar Ohere, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Momoh Jibrin, State Accountant-General and Okala Yakubu, State Auditor-General.

Usman Ododo, Local Government Auditor-General is also a member of the committee.

Members of the committee from the labour side are Akeji Yusuf, Chairman Joint Negotiating Council, Tade Adeyemi, President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee and I.A Abubakar, from the Joint Negotiating Council.

The rest are Thomas Ayodele, Nigeria Union of Teachers and Meliga Obaka, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria.

Kingsley Fanwo, the Special Adviser to the governor on Information and Communication Strategy will serve as the Secretary of the committee to be inaugurated on January 14.

