Kogi govt makes u-turn, as state expresses readiness to receive COVID-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Kogi govt makes u-turn, as state expresses readiness to receive COVID-19 vaccine
The Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Saka Haruna, on Monday, expressed the state’s readiness to start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents, noting that the state would receive doses of the vaccine on Tuesday (today).
Kogi is the only state yet to commence the administration of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to its residents after three weeks of its rollout in Nigeria.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) had attributed the delay to the state’s concerns around the contradictory information about the vaccine and the non-repair of its cold-chain store.
It would be recalled that when the vaccine doses arrived in Nigeria, the Governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, who openly expressed his doubt about the existence of COVID-19 in Kogi, said, “I’m not going to subject the people of Kogi State to vaccination; I will not make them guinea pigs.”
Read also: Buhari makes U-turn, to make independence anniversary broadcast Thursday
But speaking with newsmen on Monday, Haruna said, “We have done the micro-planning and everything has been completed with the NPHCDA. Anybody willing to receive the vaccine will receive it; nobody is exempted and nobody will be forced to receive the vaccine.
He noted that residents would be given “unhindered access to receive the vaccine”.
Haruna said the state would announce further plans, including the location of the vaccination launch, after the supplies have been received, however, failed to confirm if government officials, particularly the governor would receive the vaccine.
“The governor does not have to receive the vaccine before others will; I don’t think there is anything special about COVID that we have to bring the governor out to come and receive the vaccine,” he added.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Which Premier League players are paid the most?
Manchester City are currently dominating the premier league table in the 2020 – 2021 season, having won four of their last...
JUST IN… Iwobi available for Lesotho game after testing negative for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will be available for the final game of the Super Eagles in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek to end AFCON qualifiers on high note
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be battling the Crocodiles of Lesotho in their final match of the 2021 Africa...
Aguero to leave Man City at end of season, be honoured with statue
Manchester City have announced that their forward, Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club at the end of the season...
RACIST ABUSE: Bale wants more players to boycott social media in protest
Wales and on-loan Tottenham striker, Gareth Bale has called upon footballers across the globe to take a stand against racist...
Latest Tech News
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...