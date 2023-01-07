Kogi govt queries monarch, Ado Ibrahim, over refusal to welcome Buhari

Kogi State Government has slammed a query letter on Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim, Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, for his refusal to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to the state.

President Buhari was in the state on the 29th of December to commission some projects.

In the query letter dated 5th January, 2023 and signed by Enimola Eniola, the state director of chieftaincy affairs, the state government described as an act of insubordination the traditional ruler’s refusal to receive the President.

The statement added that the monarch’s deliberate action was capable of bringing the state and Ebira land into grave disrepute.

The government, thus, gave the monarch 48 hours to explain reason for his action.

The statement reads: “Specifically, you were aware through many fora of the glorious visit of Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to Okene on 29th December, 2022 to commission landmark projects executed by our dear Governor, His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello.

“In a flagrant disregard to the persons and high offices of the President and the Governor, you bluntly refused to come out and receive the President at the designated venue rightly approved by the Executive Governor of the State.

“It might interest you to note that official courtesy demands that when a personality of a President occupying the highest office in the land is visiting or even passing through the State, the Governor and top Public Officers including topmost Traditional Rulers are expected to receive him as a mark of respect for him and the Office he occupies.

“It is on record that in time past, Topmost Traditional Rulers including the President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs do receive the Governor of the State on his return from critical missions undertaken on behalf of the State. But, you have chosen to disdain the office of the Executive Governor, and this time, you did it with effrontery before the number one citizen of Nigeria.

“This action of yours is an act of insubordination and disloyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, the Executive Governor of Kogi State and the entire Ebira nation as a whole. It portends grave danger to the Security of the State and laying bad precedence for Traditional Institution of the State.”

