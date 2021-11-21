Kogi govt slams EFCC’s claims of misappropriation of N20bn bailout fund

The Kogi State Government on Sunday slammed allegations levelled against it by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged misappropriation of N20bn bailout funds.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, who said that the state government had facts to disprove the allegations.

According to Fanwo, the Kogi government would prepare a comprehensive response to the latest of what it called “the desperate moves by the commission“.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the EFCC on Friday alleged that the state government kept N20 billion bailout fund meant to pay workers salaries in a commercial bank in order to yield interest.

However, the Commissioner said, “It is laughable the EFCC’s attempt to desperately wriggle out of a bad case with another mischief aimed, again, at misleading Nigerians.

“The EFCC had finally exposed the fact that it had been pursuing a political agenda all along.

“The press statement by the commission is a malicious attempt to rope the state into a matter that ordinarily has nothing to do with our dear state.

“We maintain the unassailable truth that the Kogi State Government did not operate such account with the Sterling Bank as affirmed in a letter by the bank.

“We sympathise with the EFCC as it has been a herculean task to cover the initial misinformation and deliberate deceit by the commission,” the statement added.

Fanwo stressed that the Kogi government would react to the latest EFCC statement comprehensively, noting that “every option that is legal will be considered to maintain the innocence and transparency of our government.”

“Kogites (Kogi people) and indeed, Nigerians should rest assured that we will get to the root of this matter,” he assured.

