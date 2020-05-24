Kogi guber election tribunal verdict a miscarriage of justice —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) insisted on Sunday that its candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, won the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Kogi State.

The party expressed optimism that it would reclaim the mandate at the Appeal Court.

The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the judgment of the state’s election petitions tribunal as an alarming miscarriage of justice.

According to the party, its candidate laid incontrovertible proofs of electoral manipulations by Governor Yahaya Bello and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as affirmed by Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele in his landmark dissenting judgment.

The statement read: “Our party was able to lay incontestable evidence of over-voting, massive thumb printing, voter intimidation, thuggery, violence and other malpractices used by the APC and compromised Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials to rob our candidate and the people of Kogi state of their mandate.

“The PDP is shocked that despite the overwhelming evidence before the tribunal, proving that Governor Yahaya Bello did not win the election, justice was thwarted to the disappointment of the people of Kogi State and generality of Nigerians.

“In fact, the lull and despondency that have enveloped Kogi State since the tribunal’s flawed verdict is an indication that the judgment failed to uphold justice in the genuine aspiration of the people of Kogi State in the election.

“The fact remains that the evidences are clear that our candidate is the genuine choice of the people and our party is confident that the Court of Appeal will uphold justice in this matter. The people of Kogi state now look up to the Appeal Court to reverse this injustice endorsed by the tribunal, given the evidence laid, as affirmed by the courageous verdict of Justice Ohimai.”

