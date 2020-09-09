Kogi holds local govt election December 12

Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) on Wednesday fixed December 12 for the conduct of elections in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The Chairman of KOSIEC, Mamman Nda-Eri, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Lokoja, also unveiled the timetable and schedule of activities for the election.

The commission was inaugurated by Governor Yahaya Bello on March 11.

He said the commission has the core mandate to conduct free, fair, and credible local government polls in the nearest time possible but was constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KOSIEC chairman said: “I urge all of us to ensure the conduct of elections devoid of rancour and acrimony in our various domains. We will not only be unbiased but seen to be unbiased.

“On our own path, we pledge our unalloyed loyalty to the people of Kogi to conduct free, fair and credible elections in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).’’

