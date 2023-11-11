KOGI: INEC cancels elections in 67 polling units over pre-filled result sheets

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says elections in 67 polling units in Ogori-Magongo local government area of Kogi State have been cancelled.

The cancellation of the elections followed serious protest by voters in Magongo community over allegations of pre-filled election results sheets while accreditation and voting had not commenced in all the polling units.

The alarm was raised by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye in a video claiming that result sheets were already filled in the polling units in the council which is the stronghold of Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the PDP.

“This is to show agents the result sheets and that the result sheets have been written. There is a massive protest in all polling units in Ogori/Mangogo local government of Kogi State right now,” Melaye said in the video.

“The result sheets have been filled and tampered with already, and people have refused to accredit, people have refused to vote and they are insisting that the plain result sheets must be returned to agents in accordance with the electoral law.

“If they refuse to show you result sheets in all polling units across the state, don’t accredit, don’t vote, protest and resist it. This is democracy. We must protect our votes, and protect the process. We must make sure that all the regulations are being observed and respected,” Melaye said.

The accusation had forced INEC to release a statement saying the Commission will investigate the allegations to ascertain its authenticity.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State. The Commission views this situation seriously.

“Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly,” the electoral body said.

