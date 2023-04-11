‘Kogi is not Rivers, won’t worship foreign god,’ Melaye fires back at Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has hit back at the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for dismissing his bid to succeed Governor Yahaya Bello.

Wike had in a press briefing in Port Harcourt, dismissed the former Kogi West senator’s chances in the PDP governorship primary in the North-Central state.

He said: “When you give Dino that ticket, you know he won’t win in Kogi State.

“Why would Kogi people say they would vote for a candidate like Dino? Are we joking?”

However, in a message posted to his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, Melaye reminded the governor that Kogi is not Rivers State, where he has the authority to choose his successor.

He insisted that such an authority instead belongs to God.

READ ALSO: Melaye slams Wike for mocking PDP’s loss at elections

The former federal lawmaker expressed surprise that Wike has suddenly become the self-appointed public office regulator who could determine what would happen in states.

He wrote: “On recovering from his inebriation, Wike should be reminded that Kogi is not Rivers, and the people of Kogi State would not worship any foreign god.

“Above all, Wike should also understand that power belongs to God, and he gives it to whoever he wants, even the basest of men.

“Today, Wike can take a swipe at me, and mark me down as unqualified to govern my state, but has he forgotten that he believed my gubernatorial aspiration in 2019?

“ Can he be reminded that I have served as a member of the Federal House of Representatives and have also been elected twice into the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now