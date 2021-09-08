Business
Kogi is now an oil-producing state – Gov Bello
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Wednesday the state has become the first oil-producing state in Northern Nigeria.
Bello disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.
He promised that proceeds from oil would be used to develop other sectors of the economy to avoid past mistakes in the country.
The governor urged the President to ensure the completion of Ajaokuta Steel Company before the end of his administration.
He said: “I came to see our father, Mr. President, to appreciate him on behalf of the good people of Kogi State that today, Kogi is the first Nigerian northern state to be referred to as an oil-producing state.
“We came to appreciate Mr. President for that magnanimity, and also to congratulate the people of Kogi State, and Nigerians, generally. We equally brought a request to the effects that the Ajaokuta steel company is still moribund.
“We submitted a request that the President should in the life of his administration, ensure the completion of the Ajaokuta complex.
“And Mr. President received all of these and more with pleasure and he promised that something is will be done to ensure that Ajaokuta is revived before the end of this administration.”
