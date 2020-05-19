Kogi lowest with only one test, Lagos highest with 14,886 tests; NCDC reveals COVID-19 test numbers by state

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Tuesday that only one test had been carried out in Kogi Statesince the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country on February 27.

The centre, which disclosed this in its update on the COVID-19 situation in the country and posted on its website, said 35,983 tests had been carried out across the country, while 5,959 had been confirmed positive for the virus as at May 18.

It said Kogi recorded the lowest number of tests with no confirmed case.

The state is followed by Cross River with seven COVID-19 tests and zero case.

Lagos State, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, leads with 14,886 and 2,550 confirmed cases.

Similarly, the Federal Capital Territory conducted 4,688 tests and confirmed 418 cases, while Kano State recorded 2,653 tests and 825 confirmed cases.

Others were – Ogun (1,607), Oyo (1,420), Gombe (959), Edo (822), Kwara (770), Kaduna (755), Jigawa (744), Katsina (663), Borno (615) Sokoto (595), Bauchi (577), Osun (522), Ondo (385), and Delta (357).

Also listed were – Rivers (348), Kebbi (336), Nasarawa (324), Zamfara (253), Ekiti (226), Imo (184), Ebonyi (176), Plateau (171), Enugu (145), Abia (119), Akwa Ibom (108), Adamawa (107), Niger (104), Anambra (101), Taraba (76), Bayelsa (70), Benue (59) and Yobe (50).

