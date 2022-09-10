Kogi PDP accuses Gov Bello over alleged threat to unleash ‘killer squad’ on opponents

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused Governor Yahaya Bello of masterminding an alleged plot to unleash a killer squad on opponents ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Raising the alarm at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the State Chairman of the party, Engr. Sam Uhuotu, said their fear was based on a social media video clip attributed to Bello where he was reportedly heard inciting his supporters to unleash violence on opponents in 2023.

In a statement issued by Uhuotu at the end of the parley, the party called on the Federal Government and security agencies to wade into the matter and call Bello to order.

“Our attention has been drawn to the crude, sad and disturbing video clip making the rounds on various social media platforms wherein the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, was busy inciting his supporters to unleash violence on opposition parties during the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

“The Governor issued this threat on Sunday, the 4th of September, 2022, at Ihima, Kogi State, while addressing his party faithful and loyalists

“In the video, Governor Bello was heard issuing threats in which he said, ’I will personally light a fierce fire in my hand; whoever wants it we shall use it to burn them, whoever survives it will thank God… Whoever is against us, we will make him or her join my (late mother) and lie with her in grave.

“The brazen threat by Governor Yahaya Bello raises apprehensions in the public space of the existence of a killer squad established to inflict violence on Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The posture and body language of Yahaya Bello since he assumed office in 2016 leaves no one in doubt as to the gruesome killings and sudden disappearance of several PDP Party faithful in Kogi State.”

The party chairman further explained that members are worried that “Bello who is supposed to be the Chief Security Officer of the State, protecting lives and property, is the one threatening the innocent people of the state he took an oath to protect, thereby creating an atmosphere of fear and tension, of breach of public peace, that could truncate the 2023 electoral process and derail our democracy.”

