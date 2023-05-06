Kogi PDP guber candidate, Melaye, unveils female running mate, Habeebat Deen

Former Kogi East senator and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dino Melaye, on Friday, unveiled his running mate, Habeebat Deen, for the November 11 governorship election in the state.

At the unveiling ceremony held at the Abuja residence of former governor of the state, Ibrahim Idris, Melaye said the choice of Deen was unprecedented by any major political party in the state as she has all it takes to complement him when he gets into power.

He noted that Deen, a former member of the Kogi State House of Assembly, will carry women along in governance and would make a lot of difference in mobilising Kogi Central women for the PDP success in the governorship election.

Speaking at the event which had political big wigs in the State including the state PDP chairman, Sam Ohuotu, Brigadier General Tunde Ogbeha (rtd), Prince Olusola Akanmode, Tom Adaba, and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, among others. Ogbeha congratulated Melaye for quickly and seamlessly nominating a deputy governorship candidate.

“It’s a divine choice. He has made a statement beyond Kogi State because it will generate a lot of interests, excitement and goodwill,” Ogbeha said.

