Kogi Police bans fireworks during Yuletide, threatens arrest

December 22, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Kogi Police Command has banned the use of fireworks ahead of the festive celebration.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Ayuba Ekpeji passed the order while briefing senior officers at the command headquarters, Tuesday in Lokoja, a statement revealed.

The CP in the statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Aya, said anyone found violating the directive will be arrested.

He, therefore, advised parents and guardians to warn their children to stay away from fireworks.

The Kogi Police boss also directed the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, as well as Operational Commanders to ensure a peaceful holiday.

