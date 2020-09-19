KOGI: Police confirms killing of one, kidnap of three others | Ripples Nigeria

The Kogi State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the killing of one person and the abduction of three others by gunmen in the eastern part of the state.

The commissioner of police, Ayuba Ede, who made the confirmation, said the incident happened on Thursday when the gunmen struck at the Royal Garden Relaxation spot, along Ayingba–Ankpa Highway, in Egume community.

Ekpeji said: “I received a report from Egume Division, that three unknown armed men attacked Royal Garden Relaxation Spot shooting sporadically.

“Immediately, the DPO mobilized operatives to the scene where he met one yet to be identified body lying in a pool of his blood. My men moved him to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. The body was deposited at the hospital for autopsy.”

Ekeji advised members of the public to sharpens their power of observation and always report promptly any suspicious movement, objects as well as activities of criminal elements within their neighborhood to the Police or any other security agencies in the State.

An eye witness had earlier alleged that the gunmen, dressed in Fulani attires took the open area of the Royal Garden by storm where people were relaxing and started shooting indiscriminately as customers scampered for safety.

The eye witness also disclosed that the deceased was allegedly trying to escape before he was shot dead, while one of his friends who was sharing the same table with him also received a gunshot. He is said to be receiving treatment in one of the hospitals in the area.

He also revealed that the hotel manager’s 18-month-old son, a brother to the late Monday, and one lady were among those kidnapped by the gunmen.

