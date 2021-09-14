Politics
Kogi prison break staged to discredit Gov. Bello -Fani-Kayode
Former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Femi Fani-Kayode, has attributed the jail break in Kogi State to enemies of the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, who are bent in discrediting his works.
The Kogi Correctional Service facility was, on Monday, invaded by gunmen who killed two soldiers before setting more than 200 prisoners free.
However, the controversial former Minister believes the gunmen were sponsored by people who are envious of the good works of the Kogi governor, especially “those who are intimidated by his rising profile,” and those “who are doing everything possible to truncate his dream of contesting for president in 2023.”
In a post on his facebook handle on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode who has suddenly become Bello’s best friend, added that in due time, the Bello camp where he is a big player, will come for those against the governor and unmask them for all Nigerians to see.
“The prison break and murder of security men in Kogi was contrived. It is a similar plot to the EFCC one.
“Those behind it need to know that when God is with someone nothing can stop him.
“Trying to undermine and discredit Yahaya cannot work. Those behind it will hear from us soon,” he wrote.
