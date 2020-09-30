KOGI: Retired judges beg Bello to pay their entitlements | Ripples Nigeria

Judges who retired from the service of the Kogi State judiciary have appealed to the state Governor, Yahaya Bello to pay the gratuities of both living and dead judges.

The appeal was made by the immediate past Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kogi State, Hon. Kadi Zakariya Muhammad (retd.), on Tuesday at a valedictory court session held at the state High Court, Lokoja, in honour of the deceased and retired judicial officers in the state.

According to Muhammad, the payment would help to alleviate their suffering, including those of their families.

Read also: TANKER EXPLOSION: Kogi gov, Bello declares two days of mourning

“His Excellency should use his magnanimity to pay our gratuities. This would go a long way to reduce the hardship faced by retired judges and those that left their families behind after succumbing to death,” he appealed.

Muhammad was the Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kogi State, between 2012 and 2018.

Also speaking at the session, a former Judge, Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Elias Adem Egwu, called on the judiciary to work on the jurisdiction of the customary court of appeal.

Join the conversation

Opinions