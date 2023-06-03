Kogi SDP candidate counters Yayaha Bello, accuses governor of leading attack on his life

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, on Saturday, accused Governor Yahaya Bello of leading an attempt on his life.

In a statement issued by the Director of Communication for his campaign organization, Faruk Adejoh-Audu, the SDP candidate claimed that his motorcade was attacked by gunmen personally led by the governor near the Lokoja ram market at about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

He added that a former member of the state House of Assembly, Friday Makama, and the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Bashir Gegu, were with Bello during the attack.

Ajaka dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) in January after he was stopped from taking part in the party governorship primary in the state.

The Kogi State government had also alleged that the SDP-sponsored thugs attacked Governor Bello’s convoy and injured his security aides along the Abuja-Lokoja highway earlier on Saturday.

The statement read: “The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka this afternoon luckily escaped assassination when his motorcade was attacked by gunmen personally led by the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“Alhaji Ajaka and some vehicles accompanying him were approaching Lokoja at the vicinity of the ram market at about 3:00 p.m. when two power bikes and Toyota Hilux overtook his car and forced it to a stop.

“This assault was heralded by the arrival of a Mercedes Benz Limousine with Bello’s official crest accompanied by an open pick-up loaded with masked men bearing AK 47 Assault Rifles.

“The men jumped down and began shooting at Ajaka’s car and all other cars in the motorcade. They shot for over 5 minutes at Ajaka’s bulletproof car unprovoked.

“All this while Bello’s car was parked a few meters away and used to barricade the road while the gunmen had a field day.

“When they stopped, Ajaka’s car, a Lexus SUV though bulletproof was totally damaged and demobilised.

“Among the gunmen is one Friday Makama a notorious thug and a former member of the House of Assembly who was recently appointed Director General for Firearms Recovery by Mr. Bello. Also identified among the hoodlums that accompanied the governor is one Bashir Gegu, the Commissioner for Solid Minerals who has a reputation for thuggery.

“Ajaka, who was on his way to keep an appointment with the Mai Geri, The first class traditional ruler of Lokoja and the Attah Igala in Idah decided to abort the journey and return to Abuja after conferring with the Commander of the Lokoja Naval Base.”

