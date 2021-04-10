Kola Abiola – A flawed kite | Ripples Nigeria

Graffiti
Kola Abiola – A flawed kite
In politics, a very powerful strategy sometimes is to fly kites. Since we lack sophisticated methods of gauging public opinions through well conducted polls and other such type statistical methods, we resort to flying kites to gauge public reaction to a certain move.
Our older generation politicians are adept at this. They will send out feelers, plug in stories in certain medium and mostly print out posters proclaiming their candidacy. After getting the desired reaction, they will issue a statement denying that position if public reaction was largely negative but if it was positive they will ride it.
This is what I really want to believe is the case with this Kola-Abiola-for-Presidency thing going on. It is following the same trajectory. So, media that can be loosely traced to his circle is carrying stories and quoting inside sources close to the subject and trying ever so hard to tie him to the robust and record breaking Hope 93 campaign that threw up his dad, the great MKO Abiola.
Following through with this were the posters declaring his candidacy under APC flooding social media. This has expectedly generated a buzz especially for those who have nostalgic feelings about the freest and fairest election that ever held in this country.
But it ends there. Most conversations about this matter have situated itself at the happening during that sad episode in our nation’s history and has not expectedly given the would-be candidate the bridge he would need to walk through towards being taken as a serious candidate.
READ ALSO: So, who killed Abiola?
Just as the stories started emerging, the denial also started coming out. Same media have been carrying out statements denying his interest and claiming that this was the work of mischief makers. Till the time I am writing, I have personally not seen anything official, either for or against, from the would-be candidate or his camp.
So, this must be a kite and an unnecessary one, if you ask me. Let me seize the opportunity of the five minutes this issue would stay in national consciousness to say that a Kola Abiola candidacy would not dent public consciousness and would most likely go down in history as the most ridiculed presidential attempt after that of his friend Dele Momodu, if attempted.
He should continue to hibernate and live a private life which he has been so adept at conducting, and leave the race if it ever crossed his mind in a micro-second.
The Presidency for now should be reserved for visioners, thinkers and practical leadership because we are truly really in trouble. It is not a rehabilitation point.
Author: Joseph Edgar…
Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Again, Kenyan, Ethiopian emerge winners of Lagos City Marathon
Kenya’s Emmanuel Naibei and Ethiopia’s Meseret Dinke, have emerged champions of men’s and women’s categories of the sixth Lagos City...
Rangers extend Balogun’s contract by one year
Glasgow Rangers have extended Nigerian international, Leon Balogun’s contract by one year. The ex-Mainz centre back joined the Scottish giants...
Delta, Kano set new records at national sports festival
As the National Sports Festival (NSF) goes on, Team Delta has continued to dominate the wins at the festival, as...
Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon
The Lagos State Government has released a travel advisory for motorists and commuters ahead of this Saturday’s 6th Access Bank...
FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...