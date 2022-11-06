Kola Abiola blames lack of coordination among security agencies for Nigeria’s insecurity

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Kola Abiola, has decried the ineffectiveness of the security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Abiola spoke during the town hall series organized by AriseTV in Lagos State.

According to him, the insecurity plaguing the country underlines the degradation of the country’s security architecture.

He stressed that the failure of the National Security Council to convene a meeting since 1999 has further exacerbated the situation.

The PRP candidate said: “The security issue is one of the problems just goes to show the larger problems we have and there is a need to address true security architecture.

“The National Security Council has not sat for one day since 1999 and this is the body that governs the security situation in Nigeria. It is always going out of the architecture to run the country’s Defence.



“The office of the National Security Adviser is not coordinated which has cascaded into the economy. Also, the biggest problem we have is what you just said — the average person in Nigeria has not felt the presence of the government which is why the government has collapsed.

“Recall the olden days whereby the security starts from the local chiefs and the police but a breakdown in trust has led to the security issues. The trust is gone because the leadership is seen as the same as the bandits.

“We have never implemented the system itself and if you think back and look at the structures outside the polife and security systems, we have the immediate manpower that can solve it in the short run.”

