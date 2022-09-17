Kola Abiola confident of victory in 2023 presidential election

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Kola Abiola, declared on Saturday he would win the 2023 presidential election.

Abiola stated this in a chat with journalists at the funeral service of the late PRP governorship candidate in Ogun State, Prof. David Bamgbose, in Abeokuta.

The PRP flag bearer said he was determined to repeat the feat of his late father, Chief M.K.O Abiola, in the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The 1993 presidential election was adjudged as the freest and fairest election in Nigeria’s history.

Abiola claimed that he led the campaign planning and execution that earned his father’s victory in the election 29 years ago.

The businessman-turned politician declared that he would adopt the same approach, and change the face of the country’s political space.

He said: “I am going to win, Insha Allah. I have no doubt. You see we are always used to having things done in a particular way. We don’t do things in a particular way here. We are out to disrupt the process.

“If we run it the way it is run, we will never win, but if we run it my way, there is no doubt. And that’s what happened in 1992 to 1993. I ran that election from top to bottom. I did the planning, I did the execution, I did everything. All those jingles, if you remember, I did it.

“I ran that election without the typical way of running an election and we won. It is still the best and freest election today in Nigeria. We are going to do a repeat, but this time, it’s for myself.”

