Kola Abiola joins PRP ahead of 2023 elections

Kola Abiola, son of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, late MKO Abiola, has joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

The PRP National Chairman, Falalu Bello, formally admitted the businessman into the party at its national secretariat in Abuja Thursday.

In his statement afterwards, Abiola decried the money politics and godfatherism that characterised the country’s political space.

He said: “The first thing I want to do is to disrupt the political process, to disabuse the minds of the youth on godfatherism.

“The way to do this is to give the true owners of Nigeria, that is the 18 to 36 years age group that makes up over 75 percent of the population, an opportunity for their voices to be heard and their numbers to count.”

He said PRP was the only party that can give youths such an opportunity to make their numbers count.

He also described PRP as a party with verifiable and just internal democracy worthy of pitching a tent with.

“I particularly picked to come back into politics through the PRP for some good reasons.

“have gone back to the history of Nigeria to look at the party that truly represents Nigeria.

“I have gone back and I have found out that the oldest living party is the PRP; it still holds those ideals of what Nigeria and democratic practice should be like,” Abiola added.

