Kolawole, Oyebanji, Famuyibo, 13 others in as INEC releases list of candidates for Ekiti election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday released the final list of 16 candidates taking part in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja.

The list, according to him, was released in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 and following the close of nomination processes by political parties.

The candidates are Abiodun Oyebanji (All Progressives Congress), Olabisi Kolawole (Peoples Democratic Party), Reuben Famuyibo (Accord Party), Ajagunigbala Olajide (African Action Congress), and Oluwole Oluyode (African Democratic Congress), among others.

READ ALSO: INEC budgets N7bn for Ekiti, Osun guber elections

The statement read: “On Wednesday 16th February 2022, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published the personal particulars and list of candidates (Form EC9) for the Ekiti State Governorship election in our State and Local Government offices as required by law.

“In compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates for the election following the close of nominations by political parties.

“The Commission wishes to remind political parties that under Section 32(2) of the Electoral Act 2022, any party that observes that the name of its candidate is missing from the list “shall notify the Commission in writing, signed by its National Chairman and Secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now