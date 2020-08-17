Kompany appointed Anderlecht coach after ending playing career

Former Manchester City captain, Vincent Kompany has been appointed manager of Belgian club, Anderlecht after he announced retirement from playing.

The 34-year-old, who began his career at the club in 2003 before returning in 2019, replaces Franky Vercauteren as Anderlecht boss.

Kompany rejoined the Belgian club as player-manager last summer but relinquished his managerial duties on match days in August in order to concentrate on playing.

He has now signed a four-year permanent managerial deal with the side.

“I want to fully commit to my role as a coach and need 100% of my time and focus for it,” said Kompany.

“That’s why I’m quitting as a football player. Our ambition and our hunger remains the same.

“I want to stay with the club for at least four seasons and prove that Anderlecht can play a modern style of football, with results.”

Defender Kompany spent 11 years with City, eight of them as club captain, before rejoining boyhood club Anderlecht in 2019.

For Belgium national team, Kompany won 89 caps.

