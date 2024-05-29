Sports
Kompany replaces Tuchel as Bayern boss
Vincent Kompany has been appointed as replacement for Thomas Tuchel as the new manager of Bundesliga side, Bayern Munich.
Kompany, who is a Manchester City legend, will be having his third managerial experience at Bayern having had spells at Anderlecht and Burnley.
Bayern failed to win the Bundesliga this season after Bayer Leverkusen beat them in the race for the title.
The German giants signs Kompany on a three-year deal after agreeing a compensation fee believed to be £10.2m.
Kompany won the Championship with Burnley in 2022-23, but the Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League this season after finishing 19th.
“It’s a great honour to be able to work for this club – FC Bayern is an institution in international football,” said the former Manchester City defender.
