Konga upgrades platform, introduces USSD and cardless withdrawal

Online shopping store, Konga, has announced its launch of new features to include USSD and cashless withdrawal.

The e-commerce platform made the announcement via its twitter handle @shopKonga, noting that the development was to ease payment gateway and other forms of transactions.

With the cardless withdrawal initiative, customers can now cashout without the use of ATM cards, make payment on the KongaPay platform and save up time.

This means that subscriptions for DSTV, and peer to peer transfers can be carried out through the alternative use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD).

