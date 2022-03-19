Korra Obidi apologizes for portraying perfect family on social media

US-based Nigerian choreographer and entertainment polymath, Korra Obidi has addressed her ‘online family’ and fans during a Facebook live session on Saturday morning.

The Instagram celebrity apologized for portraying a perfect inter-racial family on social media while her home was falling apart.

Speaking during the session, the mother of two mentioned that she never had the intention of deceiving anyone and it stunned her that her family would fall apart so quickly.

“I just want to say, I am sorry,” Obidi stated as she cried on Facebook.

Obidi’s statement is coming after her caucasian husband, Dr. Justin Dean went on Instagram to reveal that he was filing for a divorce. Dean went on to state that he has had enough of Obidi’s manipulation and narcissism; he also alleged that she cheated on him, however, he apologized for the latter stating that it happened while they were still dating.

Korra Obidi during her Facebook live session admonished her fans to find a place in their hearts to forgive her as she is broken and ‘trying to be strong’ for her children.

She mentioned that her craft is how she has been able to keep herself together.

Listen to what Obidi has to say:

