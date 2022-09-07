Korra Obidi breaks down as her children are taken away from her following divorce

Nigerian choreographer and social media content creator, Korra Obidi in a video shared on social media on Wednesday morning revealed that her children have been taken away from her.

The IG influencer who recently divorced her American husband, Justin Dean broke down in tears in the video that she shared on social media.

Read also: IG dancer, Korra Obidi, finally reacts to estranged husband, Justin Dean’s outing with Nigerian lady

“Don’t get divorced. It is not for the weak. Separated from your 6 months old for a whole week. I have been trying to keep my composure but last night I got broken because I saw strangers touching my child. It really broke me,” she said in a tears filled voice.

Listen to her speak.

Recall that amidst their messy divorce battle, Korra Obidi had accused her husband of physically assaulting her.

In March 2022, Justin Dean, Korra’s husband announced that their marriage was going to come to an end. The shock announcement emerged barely two weeks after Korra welcomed their second child.

