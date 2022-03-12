Korra Obidi: Social media divided over timing of husband’s divorce announcement

Nigerian entertainment polymath, Korra Obidi has continued to top the trending list on the social media platform, Twitter in the last 48 hours since her Caucasian husband, Dr. Justin Dean, a chiropractor shockingly announced that he was getting a divorce.

The announcement stunned several fans of the celebrity couple who were renowned for sharing adorable family photos and dance videos on social media.

Aside from their seemingly perfect union, Korra Obidi recently welcomed her second child with Dr. Dean.

On Thursday morning, Nigerians woke up to the revelation that Dean no longer wants to be with Korra Obidi.

The medical practitioner specifically stated that he was tired of being manipulated; also, he alleged that Korra Obidi had been cheating on him and accused her of being a narcissist.

His revelation has expectedly sparked a debate on social media.

The altercation on the microblogging site, Twitter is primarily between a coterie of women who are chastising the medical practitioner for choosing to divorce his wife barely a week after she welcomed her second child.

Some critics also stated that he should have chosen a better time to make the news public, meanwhile, another group of people are applauding Dr. Justin Dean for standing up against any form of emotional manipulation.

Ripples Nigeria has gathered a cross-section of comments pertaining to Korra Obidi’s divorce.

Here is what netizens are saying:

Someone is saying korra husband should have waited a bit longer,Since they just had a baby Same people that say women should walk out immediately from an abusive relationship no matter what How do you guys think you can use a new born baby to emotionally blackmail him to stay. — B.bosz (@_weyimi) March 11, 2022

Narcissistic people are really draining emotionally and otherwise to be in a relationship with. If Korra is truly a narcissist then her husband must be a very strong man to put up with her all these years. Getting over a narcissist is NEVER easy. — Eric 👑 (@wilsmasha) March 11, 2022

I am not being judgemental here but i still can’t process the fact that Korra was putting up a happy family in public while her marriage was bleeding!!! Why does this generation care so much about public validation over their peaceful life

Social media addiction is really toxic — Gift Akoto (@Qualitylady_) March 11, 2022

All of you making korra obido’s husband look bad are just confused much.. This is not women supporting women Stop Stanning rubbish. If he came out to talk, its because he has had enough. We don’t know their truth except the façade Korra puts up on social media. — Amor😊👑☺ (@that_ebonyigal) March 11, 2022

I saw enough of Korra Obidi's videos to know that she doesn't treat her husband well and I took note of it as far back as 2020. Even the most patient of men will get tired of a person with narcissistic behaviours.She just put to bed but his mental health is at stake. Let him be! — NK£M (@Nkemchor_) March 11, 2022

Until we have NGOs that cater to the mental and physical health of men, things will start changing.

Korra has been accused of cheating by her husband. People that have mental illness are saying he should have kept quiet. All of you are mad.

The man was enduring shit for years — FOUNDATIONAL IGBO WOMAN 🇳🇱 💡💡 (@NwunyeEgombute2) March 11, 2022

Your favourite couple used to be KimK and Kanye West, they got divorced. You switched to Korra and Justin, they are on the brink of divorce. Then you have your parents who broke barriers and gave you life they couldn't give themselves but they aren't your inspiration. Bitch! — Dzachi💙 (@zachilife) March 11, 2022

Korra’s husband is not the villain here, maybe his approach isn’t good but he is not the villain.

There’s just so much one person can take especially when the other person can easily parade themselves as a victim to the public eye.

Justin is the victim here. — Corazón (@Ada0lisa) March 11, 2022

Lesson to learn from the Korra Obidi story. As a man, you have to be brutal when boundaries are crossed, women will punish weakness with no remorse, too many men are prisoners in their relationships or marriages. It's not even funny. — Rotimi Of Istanbul (@rotimismith1st) March 11, 2022

Women should speak up and not endure marriage. Women: Justin Dean shouldn't have opened up. Not good for his wife Korra Obidi. The world is rigged against innocent men. — Everest (@novieverest) March 11, 2022

Korra's case is one of the reasons I keep advising men to avoid flashy & social media obsessed women. Everything about them is fake & as long they are getting the attention, they don't care if their homes are falling apart—a bad choice for a long-term r/ship Stay sharp Kings! — #Bookofmen (@MrBambulu) March 11, 2022

Justin Dean spoke his truth about what he went through in marriage with Korra Obidi, and women are trying to shut him up. Is it only women that are victims in marriage? Men suffer too. We teach men to endure pains and suffer in silence. God help innocent men. pic.twitter.com/jKns3FnVrh — Everest (@novieverest) March 11, 2022

