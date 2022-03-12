Connect with us

Korra Obidi: Social media divided over timing of husband’s divorce announcement

1 hour ago

Nigerian entertainment polymath, Korra Obidi has continued to top the trending list on the social media platform, Twitter in the last 48 hours since her Caucasian husband, Dr. Justin Dean, a chiropractor shockingly announced that he was getting a divorce.

The announcement stunned several fans of the celebrity couple who were renowned for sharing adorable family photos and dance videos on social media.

Aside from their seemingly perfect union, Korra Obidi recently welcomed her second child with Dr. Dean.

On Thursday morning, Nigerians woke up to the revelation that Dean no longer wants to be with Korra Obidi.

The medical practitioner specifically stated that he was tired of being manipulated; also, he alleged that Korra Obidi had been cheating on him and accused her of being a narcissist.

Read his statement below.

Korra Obidi: Social media divided over timing of husband’s divorce announcement

His revelation has expectedly sparked a debate on social media.

The altercation on the microblogging site, Twitter is primarily between a coterie of women who are chastising the medical practitioner for choosing to divorce his wife barely a week after she welcomed her second child.

Some critics also stated that he should have chosen a better time to make the news public, meanwhile, another group of people are applauding Dr. Justin Dean for standing up against any form of emotional manipulation.

Ripples Nigeria has gathered a cross-section of comments pertaining to Korra Obidi’s divorce.

Here is what netizens are saying:

